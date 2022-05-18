Ward 5 D.C. Council hopeful Faith Gibson Hubbard is expected to win the endorsement of incumbent Kenyan McDuffie today, three sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: McDuffie plans to lend his support and name recognition to Hubbard at a pivotal time, as jockeying for endorsements and fundraising in Ward 5 has narrowed between her and Zachary Parker, who has consolidated support among progressives.

Two other key names in the running are former council member Vincent Orange and North Michigan Park neighborhood commissioner Gordon Fletcher, who has support from Jeannette Mobley, a well known civic leader.

Hubbard is a former high-level D.C. government official.

What's next: McDuffie has an endorsement event planned at 11:30am at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast.

"He will be joined by the candidate/s he will endorse," a press release from Tuesday night said.

McDuffie declined to run for another term in Ward 5 to seek the attorney general's seat. But he was booted out of the AG's race after a ruling that he did not qualify for the position.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.