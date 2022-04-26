Everything happening during White House Correspondents' weekend

The White House Correspondents' Association dinner is returning this year after a two-year hiatus, bringing a rush of before-and-after parties.

Unless you're on the guest list you won't be able to attend most of these events, but if you want to keep track of Washington's journalism cool kids, here's what's happening around town:

THURSDAY

Event: Cocktails & Correspondents

Event: Bytes & Bylines

Event: 9th annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards Ceremony

FRIDAY

Event: Semafor's Cocktail drop-by

Event: CAA's White House Correspondents' Dinner Kickoff Party

Event: UTA's Celebration of American Journalists Party

Event: MPA's Reception on the eve of the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Event: Funny Or Die / Henry Muñoz & PEOPLE

SATURDAY (pre-dinner)

Event: Annual White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch

Event: CBS and Politico Pre-Dinner Party

SATURDAY (post-dinner)

Event: Paramount White House Correspondents' Dinner after party

Event: The After Party

SUNDAY

Event: Politico Brunch

Event: CNN Hangover Brunch

NOTE: This post was updated to reflect that the Funny or Die party is on Friday, not Thursday.