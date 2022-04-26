2 hours ago - Things to Do

Everything happening during White House Correspondents' weekend

Chelsea Cirruzzo
The NBC News, MSNBC, and Comcast NBCUniversal 2019 White House Correspondents' Dinner After Party at the Embassy of Italy in Washington, DC.
The NBC News, MSNBC, and Comcast NBCUniversal 2019 White House Correspondents' Dinner After Party at the Italian embassy. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The White House Correspondents' Association dinner is returning this year after a two-year hiatus, bringing a rush of before-and-after parties.

Unless you're on the guest list you won't be able to attend most of these events, but if you want to keep track of Washington's journalism cool kids, here's what's happening around town:

THURSDAY

Event: Cocktails & Correspondents

  • Host: Jonathan Allen, Molly Jong-Fast
  • Location: The Allen Home 
  • Time: 6:30pm - 9:00pm

Event: Bytes & Bylines

  • Host: Allen Gannett, De’Ara Balenger, Eric Kuhn, Susanna Quinn, Sarah Kate Ellis, and Stellene Volandes
  • Location: Irish ambassador's residence: 2244 S Street NW
  • Time: 6:30pm - 9:30pm

Event: 9th annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards Ceremony

  • Host: Story Partners, Washingtonian
  • Location: Larz Anderson House (2118 Massachusetts Ave NW)
  • Time: 6:00pm - 9:00pm
FRIDAY

Event: Semafor's Cocktail drop-by

  • Host: Semafor
  • Location: Home of Justin Smith  
  • Time: 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Event: CAA's White House Correspondents' Dinner Kickoff Party   

  • Host: CAA
  • Location: Dovetail at Viceroy Hotel (1430 Rhode Island Ave NW)
  • Time: 6:30pm - 9:30pm

Event: UTA's Celebration of American Journalists Party

  • Host: United Talent Agency
  • Location: Fiola Mare, 3100 K Street NW
  • Time: 9:00 pm - 1:00am

Event: MPA's Reception on the eve of the White House Correspondents' Dinner

  • Host: Motion Picture Association
  • Location: 1600 I Street NW
  • Time: 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Event: Funny Or Die / Henry Muñoz & PEOPLE

  • Host: Funny or Die
  • Location: REACH at the Kennedy Center
  • Time: 9:00pm - 12:00am
SATURDAY (pre-dinner)

Event: Annual White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch

  • Host: Tammy Haddad, Mark and Sally Ein, Kevin Sheekey, Stephanie Ruhle, Yamiche Alcindor, Craig Minassian, Teresa Carlson, and Franco Nuschese.
  • Location: Beall-Washington House, 2920 R Street NW
  • Time: 11:00am - 02:00pm

Event: CBS and Politico Pre-Dinner Party   

  • Host: CBS and Politico
  • Location: Washington Hilton Courtyard & Gardens, Lobby Level, 1919 Connecticut Avenue NW
  • Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00pm
SATURDAY (post-dinner)

Event: Paramount White House Correspondents' Dinner after party 

  • Host: CBS’ George Cheeks, Showtime’s David Nevins, MTV Entertainment Group’s Chris McCarthy, and Paramount+’s Tom Ryan
  • Location: French ambassador’s residence: 2221 Kalorama Road N.W.
  • Time: 11:00pm - 1:00am

Event: The After Party

  • Host: MSNBC and NBC News
  • Location: REACH at the Kennedy Center 2700 F Street NW
  • Time: 11:30pm - 2:00am
SUNDAY

Event: Politico Brunch

  • Host: Robert and Elena Allbritton 
  • Location: Albritton home 
  • Time: 11:00am - 2:00pm

Event:  CNN Hangover Brunch

  • Host:  CNN
  • Location:  1626 North Capitol St. NW
  • Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm 

NOTE: This post was updated to reflect that the Funny or Die party is on Friday, not Thursday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more