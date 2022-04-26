Everything happening during White House Correspondents' weekend
The White House Correspondents' Association dinner is returning this year after a two-year hiatus, bringing a rush of before-and-after parties.
Unless you're on the guest list you won't be able to attend most of these events, but if you want to keep track of Washington's journalism cool kids, here's what's happening around town:
THURSDAY
Event: Cocktails & Correspondents
- Host: Jonathan Allen, Molly Jong-Fast
- Location: The Allen Home
- Time: 6:30pm - 9:00pm
Event: Bytes & Bylines
- Host: Allen Gannett, De’Ara Balenger, Eric Kuhn, Susanna Quinn, Sarah Kate Ellis, and Stellene Volandes
- Location: Irish ambassador's residence: 2244 S Street NW
- Time: 6:30pm - 9:30pm
Event: 9th annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards Ceremony
- Host: Story Partners, Washingtonian
- Location: Larz Anderson House (2118 Massachusetts Ave NW)
- Time: 6:00pm - 9:00pm
FRIDAY
Event: Semafor's Cocktail drop-by
- Host: Semafor
- Location: Home of Justin Smith
- Time: 7:00pm - 9:30pm
Event: CAA's White House Correspondents' Dinner Kickoff Party
- Host: CAA
- Location: Dovetail at Viceroy Hotel (1430 Rhode Island Ave NW)
- Time: 6:30pm - 9:30pm
Event: UTA's Celebration of American Journalists Party
- Host: United Talent Agency
- Location: Fiola Mare, 3100 K Street NW
- Time: 9:00 pm - 1:00am
Event: MPA's Reception on the eve of the White House Correspondents' Dinner
- Host: Motion Picture Association
- Location: 1600 I Street NW
- Time: 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Event: Funny Or Die / Henry Muñoz & PEOPLE
- Host: Funny or Die
- Location: REACH at the Kennedy Center
- Time: 9:00pm - 12:00am
SATURDAY (pre-dinner)
Event: Annual White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch
- Host: Tammy Haddad, Mark and Sally Ein, Kevin Sheekey, Stephanie Ruhle, Yamiche Alcindor, Craig Minassian, Teresa Carlson, and Franco Nuschese.
- Location: Beall-Washington House, 2920 R Street NW
- Time: 11:00am - 02:00pm
Event: CBS and Politico Pre-Dinner Party
- Host: CBS and Politico
- Location: Washington Hilton Courtyard & Gardens, Lobby Level, 1919 Connecticut Avenue NW
- Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00pm
SATURDAY (post-dinner)
Event: Paramount White House Correspondents' Dinner after party
- Host: CBS’ George Cheeks, Showtime’s David Nevins, MTV Entertainment Group’s Chris McCarthy, and Paramount+’s Tom Ryan
- Location: French ambassador’s residence: 2221 Kalorama Road N.W.
- Time: 11:00pm - 1:00am
Event: The After Party
- Host: MSNBC and NBC News
- Location: REACH at the Kennedy Center 2700 F Street NW
- Time: 11:30pm - 2:00am
SUNDAY
Event: Politico Brunch
- Host: Robert and Elena Allbritton
- Location: Albritton home
- Time: 11:00am - 2:00pm
Event: CNN Hangover Brunch
- Host: CNN
- Location: 1626 North Capitol St. NW
- Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm
NOTE: This post was updated to reflect that the Funny or Die party is on Friday, not Thursday.
