The Fairfax "squatter" house is under contract
The $800,000 Fairfax listing that comes with "squatters," needs serious repairs and only accepted all-cash offers is under contract, according to listing agent Zinta Rodgers-Rickert from RE/MAX Gateway's Red Truck Realty Group.
Why it matters: The listing, which hit the market on Sunday, highlights how limited housing options are in Washington's low-inventory buyer's market.
Yes, but: The 5-bed, 3.5-bath Fairfax house is in a desirable neighborhood where many homes are going for closer to $1 million — so this is a bargain (for folks who have $800,000 cash lying around).
Background: The homeowner, an elderly man who's currently in the hospital, bought the property in 1997. The current residents moved in after being hired to clean the home, but never left.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..