The $800,000 Fairfax listing that comes with "squatters," needs serious repairs and only accepted all-cash offers is under contract, according to listing agent Zinta Rodgers-Rickert from RE/MAX Gateway's Red Truck Realty Group.

Why it matters: The listing, which hit the market on Sunday, highlights how limited housing options are in Washington's low-inventory buyer's market.

Yes, but: The 5-bed, 3.5-bath Fairfax house is in a desirable neighborhood where many homes are going for closer to $1 million — so this is a bargain (for folks who have $800,000 cash lying around).

Background: The homeowner, an elderly man who's currently in the hospital, bought the property in 1997. The current residents moved in after being hired to clean the home, but never left.