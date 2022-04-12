Viral Fairfax home with 'squatters' asks $800K cash

We know Washington's low-inventory residential real estate market is creating heavy competition, but this viral Fairfax listing highlights just how far off the deep end we've gone.

Details: The $800,000 listing, a five-bed, 3.5-bath single-family home, is only accepting all-cash offers despite needing multiple repairs and coming with roommates that aren't paying rent and don't have a lease. Oh, and potential buyers can't see the lower level.

Zinta Rodgers-Rickert, from RE/MAX Gateway’s Red Truck Realty Group, describes the house's lower level residents as "squatters" who asked to move in after being hired to clean the home and never left.

The elderly homeowner, who bought the house in 1997, is currently in the hospital and isn't doing well, the agent says.

The listing outlines multiple issues from three broken toilets to window rot and a deck that's not up to code.

The intrigue: Even still, Rodgers-Rickert tells Axios she expects to have two or three contracts on the house by the end of the day.

"Inventory is so low people are willing to do just about anything at this point," she says.

Our thought bubble: Let's all have a group cry.

Photo: Courtesy of Zinta Rodgers-Rickert

Photo: Courtesy of Zinta Rodgers-Rickert