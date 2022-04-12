Viral Fairfax home with 'squatters' asks $800K cash
We know Washington's low-inventory residential real estate market is creating heavy competition, but this viral Fairfax listing highlights just how far off the deep end we've gone.
Details: The $800,000 listing, a five-bed, 3.5-bath single-family home, is only accepting all-cash offers despite needing multiple repairs and coming with roommates that aren't paying rent and don't have a lease. Oh, and potential buyers can't see the lower level.
- Zinta Rodgers-Rickert, from RE/MAX Gateway’s Red Truck Realty Group, describes the house's lower level residents as "squatters" who asked to move in after being hired to clean the home and never left.
- The elderly homeowner, who bought the house in 1997, is currently in the hospital and isn't doing well, the agent says.
- The listing outlines multiple issues from three broken toilets to window rot and a deck that's not up to code.
The intrigue: Even still, Rodgers-Rickert tells Axios she expects to have two or three contracts on the house by the end of the day.
- "Inventory is so low people are willing to do just about anything at this point," she says.
Our thought bubble: Let's all have a group cry.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..