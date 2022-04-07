How to fake it: Your guide to the Nats 2022 season

Yep, we’re excited. And we’re not even superfans.

In that spirit, and with a little help from Axios sports reporter and Nats fan Jeff Tracy, we present our mini guide to faking your way through the 2022 season.

Jeff’s thought bubble: It could be a long summer in the District, as the 2019 World Series champs are projected to finish in last place…for the third-straight season.

Also, Ryan Zimmerman has retired.

Yes, but: He’s still on contract with the team, so you might actually see him around the stadium, and first base is in good hands with Josh Bell.

Here’s everything else you need to know to keep up with the conversation this year:

Everyone’s favorite lefty pitcher and redhead Sean Doolittle is back this year — albeit on a one-year deal, so catch him while you can. Did we mention he and his wife know how to spend a perfect day in D.C.?

Keep an eye out for Juan Soto, the young superstar known for his hitting prowess and the “Soto Shuffle,” a little dance he does at bat between hits. (Wonk alert: He’ll likely be up for MVP again this year.)

Do not make a beer run when Nelson Cruz, the Nats’ first-ever full-time designated hitter, takes the plate. He’s hit the most home runs in the majors since 2017 (and since every other year dating back to 2007).

Pitcher Stephen Strasburg has been limited by injury since 2019 — when he helped the team win the World Series — but the 33-year-old ace is trying to get his career back on track this year.

And if you’re looking toward the future: C Keibert Ruiz and RHP Josiah Gray, the young prospects who came over last summer, will try to prove their worth as franchise mainstays in their first full Major League season.

The bottom line: Fans hoping for lots of curly Ws and another miraculous World Series run will likely be disappointed, but hey, things will be pretty back to normal at the stadium this summer! There’s plenty to cheer about.

And if you’re just in it for the food, check out our guide to what's new at Nats Park.