What to expect at Nats Park in 2022
Masks won’t be on the roster when Nationals fans head back to the stadium this Thursday for the home opener against the Mets. The stadium is following city guidelines, which do not require masks or vaccine verification for patrons.
Here’s what else you can expect at Nats Park this year:
Getting in: Nats Park is now outfitted with new metal detectors which means fans won’t have to remove phones, keys, or wallets from their pockets when walking through security.
Yes, but: A new bag policy means anything bigger than a purse must be see-through. There will be a separate line for diaper and medical bags.
Once inside:
- New this year, all restrooms will have free menstrual products.
Cherry blossom fever has hit the park. Blossom-adorned gear is available at the team store, and blossom cocktails will be served at all bars.
What to eat: New vendors include Duke’s Grocery and Roaming Rooster.
- Hard Times Cafe, Rocklands Barbeque, and Grazie Grazie return this year.
- The District Draft program, in its 9th year, features local beers.
- The Champions Club has been remodeled, with rotating entrees and free drinks.
Money stuff: The park is still cashless, although there are kiosks where fans can convert cash into Nats bucks, which can be used to pay for items only within the stadium.
- The best way to pay is through the MLB Ballpark App.
- Fans can also use QR codes on the backs of every seat to order food, merchandise, and even get delivery through the first four innings.
Don’t-miss dates:
- Be one of the first fans on April 8 to get a Stephen Strasburg bobblehead, May 27 for Juan Soto, and June 11 for Josh Bell.
- The July 1 game against the Miami Marlins will end with fireworks.
- Kids can run the bases after every Sunday game.
- Marvel night is June 11, Star Wars day is July 16, and DC Comics day is August 26.
- Celebrate first baseman Ryan Zimmerman all weekend June 16-17, when his number 11 is retired.
