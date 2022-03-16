Town Talker: Council hopefuls seek votes of gentrifiers and natives

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

In the backyard of his North Michigan Park home, Nathan Luecking, a self-described gentrifier, was explaining how he found common cause with D.C. native Charles Lockett, a longtime civic leader in the Northeast neighborhood.

The two men bonded over support for Zachary Parker, a candidate for D.C. Council in Ward 5.

Why it matters: In one of this election year's most competitive races, candidates are courting old timers and newcomers who have made this area the second-fastest-growing ward — from buzzy Union Market to leafy Brookland.

The four frontrunners include Parker, former council member Vincent Orange, longtime D.C. government official Faith Gibson Hubbard, and neighborhood leader Gordon Fletcher.

Hubbard yesterday earned the endorsement of At-large council member Christina Henderson, weeks after former council member David Grosso lent his support as well.

The big picture: Attracting voters such as Luecking and Lockett may be key to success in such a close race.

“From my perspective as an older Black man here in Washington, D.C., I would say I’m kind of blessed, to have somebody like him in the neighborhood where we’re on the same page,” Lockett said, sitting across from Luecking on a recent afternoon in the quiet neighborhood of semi-detached houses.

Luecking said he has organized his block for Parker, in one of the highest-voting precincts in the city. He senses momentum.

“It’s the same in Eckington, it’s the same in Edgewood, it’s the same in Fort Lincoln,” said Luecking, as his 14-month-old daughter stepped out while learning to walk on the patio of the house they bought in May 2019. “It’s hard to explain. It’s just a vibe and an energy that’s going on.”

State of play: Parker, the Ward 5 representative on the State Board of Education, said candidates need “to be able to speak to both constituencies,” including its natives and newcomers to the “second-fastest gentrifying ward.”

The other side: Parker’s rivals are eyeing the same voters.

Hubbard said her platform is informed through her experiences as a Black woman living in Woodridge, where displacement is threatening the futures of families and older residents.

When talking to a wide range of voters, she said, “I hear more things in common.”

“And sometimes we do need to talk about the elephants in the room — about race and the disinvestments in our community,” Hubbard said.

Vincent Orange, seeking a return to the council, takes a different tact, slamming other candidates “far to the left” pushing a “national agenda.”

“The agenda in Ward 5 is crime, pedestrian safety, preserving green space, affordable housing,” he said.

Fletcher, a three-term neighborhood commissioner in North Michigan Park, calls himself the "underdog" due to a lack of "big, big endorsements," although he counts the support of Joe and Joan Bowser, the mayor's parents. (Attorney General Karl Racine backs Parker.)

"Older residents want different things than newer residents," says Gordon, who in 2019 helped stop a liquor store from opening. "We talk about parking spaces vs. bike lanes. We talk about policing vs. over-policing vs. community policing. These are the conversations we need to have to bring about proper balance."

The bottom line: Heading back to his house around the corner, Lockett has a simple wish: “I want to live in a nice, safe, and clean neighborhood.”

Town Talker is a weekly column on local politics.