Scoop: D.C. attorney general backs Zachary Parker for Ward 5

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine endorsed in the Ward 5 D.C. Council race on Monday, backing the president of the State Board of Education, Zachary Parker.
Why it matters: Racine's endorsement is highly coveted, as several of his picks have gone on to win seats on the D.C. Council.
What they're saying: "There's only one candidate who is prepared, who is earnest, chock full of integrity and honor, and understands the most important issues that confront the District of Columbia," Racine says in a campaign ad released Monday morning by the Parker campaign. "Zach Parker is a leader."
- In a statement, Parker said he was honored to receive the endorsement and praised Racine as a "resolute statesman."
State of play: The race is the most competitive ward-level contest in the June 2022 Democratic primary. The incumbent, Kenyan McDuffie, declined another term in order to run for attorney general, after Racine ruled out a campaign this cycle.
- Candidates for Ward 5 include former council members Vincent Orange and Harry Thomas Jr.
- In addition, former D.C. government official Faith Gibson Hubbard and advisory neighborhood commissioner and Ward 5 Democrats chair Gordon Fletcher are running.
- Candidates debated last month, aiming to break out in a crowded field to represent the city's second-fastest-growing ward.
Parker has advocated for a more independent Education Board to shape schools policy.
- To address crime, he has said he supports more investments in violence interruption efforts and social programs.
Racine endorsed four sitting council members in their first wins: Trayon White (Ward 8), Robert White (At-large), Janeese Lewis George (Ward 4), and Brooke Pinto (Ward 2).
