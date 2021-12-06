Scoop: D.C. attorney general backs Zachary Parker for Ward 5

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine endorsed in the Ward 5 D.C. Council race on Monday, backing the president of the State Board of Education, Zachary Parker.

Why it matters: Racine's endorsement is highly coveted, as several of his picks have gone on to win seats on the D.C. Council.

What they're saying: "There's only one candidate who is prepared, who is earnest, chock full of integrity and honor, and understands the most important issues that confront the District of Columbia," Racine says in a campaign ad released Monday morning by the Parker campaign. "Zach Parker is a leader."

In a statement, Parker said he was honored to receive the endorsement and praised Racine as a "resolute statesman."

State of play: The race is the most competitive ward-level contest in the June 2022 Democratic primary. The incumbent, Kenyan McDuffie, declined another term in order to run for attorney general, after Racine ruled out a campaign this cycle.

Candidates for Ward 5 include former council members Vincent Orange and Harry Thomas Jr.

In addition, former D.C. government official Faith Gibson Hubbard and advisory neighborhood commissioner and Ward 5 Democrats chair Gordon Fletcher are running.

Candidates debated last month, aiming to break out in a crowded field to represent the city's second-fastest-growing ward.

Parker has advocated for a more independent Education Board to shape schools policy.

To address crime, he has said he supports more investments in violence interruption efforts and social programs.

Racine endorsed four sitting council members in their first wins: Trayon White (Ward 8), Robert White (At-large), Janeese Lewis George (Ward 4), and Brooke Pinto (Ward 2).