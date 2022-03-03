21 mins ago - Things to Do

Taking a look back at WMATA’s best commemorative Metro cards

Chelsea Cirruzzo
A 2018 commemorative metro card
The 2018 Cherrry Blossom Festival commemorative card. Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

WMATA will soon unveil a new round of commemorative Metro cards for the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival.

Driving the news: The new cards come as WMATA begins phasing out some older cards, meaning cards bought pre-2012 will no longer work at fare gates.

Still, some D.C. residents are clinging to their commemorative Metro cards from former President Obama’s first inauguration, the Nationals’ 2019 World Series win, the National Zoo’s 125 anniversary, and more.

Take a look at some of WMATA’s most iconic commemorative Metro cards, sent to us by subscribers.

The 2019 World Series Champions

A metro card
Photo courtesy of Daniel Green

The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival

A 2019 metro card
Photo courtesy of Zach Adams

The 2018 Stanley Cup Championship

A commemorative metro card
Photo courtesy of Matthew Taylor

The 2016 4oth Anniversary of Metro

A metro card
Photo courtesy of Michaela Amos

The 2014 Marine Corps Marathon

A metro card
Photo courtesy of Francesco Furfaro

The 2014 125th Anniversary of the National Zoo

A metro card
Photo courtesy of Benjamin Rosenblatt

The 2013 Van Gogh Exhibit

A metro card
Photo courtesy of Ryan Holeywell

The 2009 Inauguration of Barack Obama

A metro card
Photo courtesy of Andrew DeFrank
