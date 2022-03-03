Taking a look back at WMATA’s best commemorative Metro cards

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

WMATA will soon unveil a new round of commemorative Metro cards for the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival.

Driving the news: The new cards come as WMATA begins phasing out some older cards, meaning cards bought pre-2012 will no longer work at fare gates.

Still, some D.C. residents are clinging to their commemorative Metro cards from former President Obama’s first inauguration, the Nationals’ 2019 World Series win, the National Zoo’s 125 anniversary, and more.

Take a look at some of WMATA’s most iconic commemorative Metro cards, sent to us by subscribers.

The 2019 World Series Champions

Photo courtesy of Daniel Green

The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival

Photo courtesy of Zach Adams

The 2018 Stanley Cup Championship

Photo courtesy of Matthew Taylor

The 2016 4oth Anniversary of Metro

Photo courtesy of Michaela Amos

The 2014 Marine Corps Marathon

Photo courtesy of Francesco Furfaro

The 2014 125th Anniversary of the National Zoo

Photo courtesy of Benjamin Rosenblatt

The 2013 Van Gogh Exhibit

Photo courtesy of Ryan Holeywell

The 2009 Inauguration of Barack Obama