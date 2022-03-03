Taking a look back at WMATA’s best commemorative Metro cards
WMATA will soon unveil a new round of commemorative Metro cards for the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival.
Driving the news: The new cards come as WMATA begins phasing out some older cards, meaning cards bought pre-2012 will no longer work at fare gates.
Still, some D.C. residents are clinging to their commemorative Metro cards from former President Obama’s first inauguration, the Nationals’ 2019 World Series win, the National Zoo’s 125 anniversary, and more.
Take a look at some of WMATA’s most iconic commemorative Metro cards, sent to us by subscribers.
The 2019 World Series Champions
The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival
The 2018 Stanley Cup Championship
The 2016 4oth Anniversary of Metro
The 2014 Marine Corps Marathon
The 2014 125th Anniversary of the National Zoo
The 2013 Van Gogh Exhibit
The 2009 Inauguration of Barack Obama
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..