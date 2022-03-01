D.C. cherry blossom watch: Peak bloom is 3 weeks away

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The National Park Service has announced its peak cherry blossom bloom prediction: March 22-25. And for the first time since the pandemic began, we'll get to admire the blooms in-person, together.

Why it matters: The all in-person return of the National Cherry Blossom Festival is a welcome dose of normal following two years of postponed, cancelled and virtual celebrations.

The Festival marks the beginning of the busy spring tourism season. This year, visitation to the District is expected to continue its rebound from steep pandemic decline.

The festival will kick off with an opening ceremony on March 20.

Driving the news: This year's National Cherry Blossom Festival marks the 110th year since Japan gifted the District with the trees as a symbol of friendship.

"Especially now, especially today we celebrate friendships from peace-loving and freedom-loving people around the world," Mayor Bowser said during the announcement.

What we're watching: Get ready to celebrate with cherry blossom-themed everything for the next couple of months.