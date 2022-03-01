D.C. cherry blossom watch: Peak bloom is 3 weeks away
The National Park Service has announced its peak cherry blossom bloom prediction: March 22-25. And for the first time since the pandemic began, we'll get to admire the blooms in-person, together.
Why it matters: The all in-person return of the National Cherry Blossom Festival is a welcome dose of normal following two years of postponed, cancelled and virtual celebrations.
- The Festival marks the beginning of the busy spring tourism season. This year, visitation to the District is expected to continue its rebound from steep pandemic decline.
- The festival will kick off with an opening ceremony on March 20.
Driving the news: This year's National Cherry Blossom Festival marks the 110th year since Japan gifted the District with the trees as a symbol of friendship.
- "Especially now, especially today we celebrate friendships from peace-loving and freedom-loving people around the world," Mayor Bowser said during the announcement.
What we're watching: Get ready to celebrate with cherry blossom-themed everything for the next couple of months.
- La Croix has already announced its new sparkling cherry blossom drink.
- Metro will release a commemorative cherry blossom card.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..