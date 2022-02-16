Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Two new candidates, a neighborhood leader and the former budget director for former-mayor Vincent Gray, tell Axios they will jump into D.C.'s fast-growing Ward 3 Council race.

Ben Bergmann, an attorney and the chair of the advisory neighborhood commission covering Palisades and Spring Valley, said he filed papers to run on Wednesday.

Eric Goulet, a longtime top aide to Gray currently working in his council office, said he will enter the race officially on Feb. 28

Why it matters: Six candidates are now vying for the seat held by Mary Cheh after she announced that she would not run for a fifth term.

The affluent ward hasn't had such a competitive race for the council seat since Kathy Patterson in 2006 sought higher office and Cheh won in a 9-person field.

Education is set to take center stage in the June Democratic primary contest. It is home to some of the most sought-after public schools in the city. Other top issues include housing in a ward with few new affordable units.

The latest: Goulet unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2006, then worked in D.C. Council offices until Gray tapped him to lead his budget office in 2011. He is a resident of Palisades.

Bergmann lives in Cathedral Heights and in 2020 won a seat on advisory neighborhood commission 3D.

He said he is a former elementary school teacher and parent of a D.C. Public Schools child.

State of play: Matt Frumin, Cheh's former treasurer and a public schools advocate, announced his run last week.

Tricia Duncan, the president of the Palisades Community Association, followed soon after and began collecting signatures.

Two other candidates were already in the running before the rest. Deirdre Brown, a former advisory neighborhood commissioner in the Forest Hills neighborhood, filed in February to run. Monika Nemeth, a Forest Hills neighborhood commissioner, began campaigning last year.

Of note: One candidate who declined to run is Tracy Hadden Loh, a Brookings Institution fellow on urban studies and a member of the Metro board.