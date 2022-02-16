Scoop: Two new candidates to enter D.C.'s Ward 3 Council race
Two new candidates, a neighborhood leader and the former budget director for former-mayor Vincent Gray, tell Axios they will jump into D.C.'s fast-growing Ward 3 Council race.
- Ben Bergmann, an attorney and the chair of the advisory neighborhood commission covering Palisades and Spring Valley, said he filed papers to run on Wednesday.
- Eric Goulet, a longtime top aide to Gray currently working in his council office, said he will enter the race officially on Feb. 28
Why it matters: Six candidates are now vying for the seat held by Mary Cheh after she announced that she would not run for a fifth term.
- The affluent ward hasn't had such a competitive race for the council seat since Kathy Patterson in 2006 sought higher office and Cheh won in a 9-person field.
- Education is set to take center stage in the June Democratic primary contest. It is home to some of the most sought-after public schools in the city. Other top issues include housing in a ward with few new affordable units.
The latest: Goulet unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2006, then worked in D.C. Council offices until Gray tapped him to lead his budget office in 2011. He is a resident of Palisades.
Bergmann lives in Cathedral Heights and in 2020 won a seat on advisory neighborhood commission 3D.
- He said he is a former elementary school teacher and parent of a D.C. Public Schools child.
State of play: Matt Frumin, Cheh's former treasurer and a public schools advocate, announced his run last week.
- Tricia Duncan, the president of the Palisades Community Association, followed soon after and began collecting signatures.
- Two other candidates were already in the running before the rest. Deirdre Brown, a former advisory neighborhood commissioner in the Forest Hills neighborhood, filed in February to run. Monika Nemeth, a Forest Hills neighborhood commissioner, began campaigning last year.
Of note: One candidate who declined to run is Tracy Hadden Loh, a Brookings Institution fellow on urban studies and a member of the Metro board.
- "I very much appreciate everyone who has reached out to encourage me to run," she tweeted Wednesday morning. "It's not the right time since I am focused on representing the District on the #WMATA board during this difficult time of transformation."
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..