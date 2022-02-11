Veteran D.C. Council member Mary Cheh ends re-election bid

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ward 3 D.C. Council member Mary Cheh suddenly ended her bid for a fifth term on Friday.

Why it matters: Cheh has been a persistent thorn in the side of mayors since 2007. She led investigations into ethics mishaps and handily won re-election over the years in her ward, home to many of the city's wealthiest neighborhoods.

Driving the news: "Many people have reevaluated their lives during the pandemic, and that has been the case for me as well," she wrote in an email to her supporters, confirming a report from journalist Tom Sherwood late Thursday that she would not run for re-election.

"I have come to realize that I want to recover my personal life and dedicate more time to my granddaughter, who has been the light in my life since she was born on my re-election day three years ago," Cheh continued.

State of play: Two candidates are already running for the seat, but the field is now expected to grow and become the second most competitive ward race in this June's Democratic primary.

Monika Nemeth, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in the Forest Hills neighborhood, declared her campaign last year.

Deirdre Brown, a former commissioner in the same neighborhood, is holding a campaign launch party Friday night at Maggiano's Little Italy in Friendship Heights.

What to watch: Those talked about running include Matt Frumin, a longtime activist in the ward who's well known in public school circles.

He recently spearheaded an affordable housing project for seniors in Friendship Heights, the first project in the ward to be funded through the city's main affordable housing fund.

Frumin ran for an at-large seat on the council in 2013, coming in 4th place.

What they're saying: Ruth Wattenberg, Ward 3's representative on the education board, said Frumin plans to run and could make an official announcement as early as Friday afternoon. Wattenberg said she won't be running.

Frumin, who recently stepped away from chairing the mayoral campaign of council member Robert White, did not return a text seeking comment.

Other potential candidates include Phil Thomas, chair of the Ward 3 Democrats group.

He did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Of note: Cheh hasn't returned Axios' request for comment, as of Friday afternoon.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. We'll update this as we learn more.