D.C. Councilmember wants to resurrect vaccine mandate

Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau has drafted emergency legislation to reinstate D.C.’s proof-of-vaccination requirement for some indoor venues, but the road ahead for it is unclear.

Catch up quick: D.C.’s short-lived vaccine mandate was lifted Tuesday, just a month after going into effect for partial vaccinations and on the same day residents were expected to show proof of full vaccination. D.C. mask mandate will also be lifted on March. 1

Following Monday’s announcement by Mayor Muriel Bowser, several councilmembers, including Nadeau, voiced their criticism of lifting the mandates.

Driving the news: Nadeau’s legislation is similar to the mayor’s original mandate. It would reinstate the proof-of-vaccination requirement for restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters, among other places, and exempt houses of worship, pharmacies and grocery stores.

In a proposed resolution, Nadeau wrote that the mayor lifted the mandate without regard for children under the age of 5 who could not get vaccinated and pointed to testimony by a DC Health epidemiologist last week during a D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control board hearing that cases in D.C. were nowhere near down enough to justify lifting the mandate.

When asked about that testimony on Monday, Bowser said the Dr. Anil Mangla did not speak for the department.

Reality check: The Council’s next legislative session is in two weeks, but Nadeau wrote on Twitter that she plans to ask the Chair Phil Mendelson to call a special session this week to speed up the process.

What they’re saying: Mendelson, who was critical of the mayor’s roll back of mandates Monday, said Tuesday that Nadeau should poll members to get a sense of whether there is support for reviving the mandate.