D.C. to drop indoor mask, vaccine mandate

D.C. will drop its mask and indoor vaccine mandate in the coming weeks, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday.

Driving the news: The indoor vaccine mandate, required of restaurants, gyms and concert venues, will be lifted on Feb. 15, the same day D.C. originally had required residents to be fully vaccinated to meet the mandate.

The mask mandate will be lifted on March 1, but masks will still be required in some places, including schools, congregate settings, nursing facilities, childcare facilities and libraries.

Soon after D.C.'s announcement, in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, council president Gabriel Albornoz said its indoor mask mandate is set to end Feb. 21.

He added that a stalled proposal for a vaccine mandate in businesses won't move forward in the county of over 1 million residents.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Cuneyt Dil contributed to this story.