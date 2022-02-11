4 Super Bowl party food deals in the D.C. area

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Funding your Super Bowl party will be more expensive than usual this year.

By the numbers: The price of groceries in the DMV is up 2.7% over the last two months, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.

The price of food from restaurants and other establishments went up 1.6%.

The big picture: The latest inflation report shows consumer prices hit a 40-year high, rising 7.5% over the last year.

To ease the burden, here are a few local Super Bowl deals:

🍗 Money Muscle BBQ is offering four different platters with popular items such as BBQ pork ribs, Texas brisket, and Carolina pulled pork. The family meal is $165 and feeds 4-6 people. Order by noon today.

🧃 Calico's party packs include their popular tomato pies and adult juice boxes. The packs come in different combos, but $25 will get you one pie and two juice boxes. Order now through Feb. 12.

🍩 Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken has special football-shaped donuts with chocolate glaze and a vanilla pastry cream. They're $4.25 each, and only available on Super Bowl Sunday. Order ahead or walk in.

🍕 Pizzeria Paradiso's deal includes 10 wings, a large pizza, and polpette (meatballs) for $35. Order here.