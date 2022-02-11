4 Super Bowl party food deals in the D.C. area
Funding your Super Bowl party will be more expensive than usual this year.
By the numbers: The price of groceries in the DMV is up 2.7% over the last two months, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.
- The price of food from restaurants and other establishments went up 1.6%.
The big picture: The latest inflation report shows consumer prices hit a 40-year high, rising 7.5% over the last year.
To ease the burden, here are a few local Super Bowl deals:
🍗 Money Muscle BBQ is offering four different platters with popular items such as BBQ pork ribs, Texas brisket, and Carolina pulled pork. The family meal is $165 and feeds 4-6 people. Order by noon today.
🧃 Calico's party packs include their popular tomato pies and adult juice boxes. The packs come in different combos, but $25 will get you one pie and two juice boxes. Order now through Feb. 12.
🍩 Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken has special football-shaped donuts with chocolate glaze and a vanilla pastry cream. They're $4.25 each, and only available on Super Bowl Sunday. Order ahead or walk in.
🍕 Pizzeria Paradiso's deal includes 10 wings, a large pizza, and polpette (meatballs) for $35. Order here.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..