D.C. diners are still wary of restaurant dining, survey says

Paige Hopkins
Data: OpenTable. Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios
D.C. diners are more cautious than most of the country when it comes to eating out during the pandemic, OpenTable data shows.

Why it matters: The District is behind other major cities in catching up to pre-pandemic restaurant reservation levels. Maryland and Virginia are also seeing fewer OpenTable reservations, but the commonwealth is faring better than the rest of the DMV. 

  • Of note: The OpenTable figures exclude reservations booked through other services, individual restaurants, and walk-ins.

The big picture: On top of fewer customers, staffing, and product shortages, the restaurant industry faces overwhelming uncertainty.

  • The Omicron surge was the latest industry setback. While it seems to be subsiding, experts have already warned of new variants in the future.

By the numbers: A (unscientific) survey of our readers found that 53% of over 400 respondents prioritized eating outside at restaurants, and of that group, many are only ordering takeout during the colder months.

  • “I'm not comfortable with the risk of being indoors with unmasked people,” one respondent said. “Thanks to being cautious, I've managed to avoid getting COVID all this time.”

Yes, but: Some Virginia restaurantgoers are avoiding the District thanks to COVID restrictions.

  • “The DC rules are so onerous that we have just been going out in VA. It's such a bummer. I miss D.C. so much, but it's just not fun anymore and not worth the hassle when we can go out easily and mask-free in VA,” a respondent said.

On the bright side, our survey also found that 81% of respondents have increased their tips since the pandemic began.

