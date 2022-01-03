D.C. restaurants brace for COVID challenges in 2022

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The pandemic will play a large role in determining what 2022 looks like for restaurants and bars.

The big picture: With a widespread vaccine rollout and months of low COVID case numbers, 2021 was looking up for the food and beverage industry, until D.C.’s late December COVID case spike.

“I was very optimistic… up til just a couple of weeks ago. I honestly felt like we would return to a good deal of normalcy in the spring quarter – that’s our biggest time here in Washington,” EatWell DC restaurant group owner David Winer told Axios of his pre-Omicron outlook.

What’s happening: The industry is now bracing for more COVID-related challenges, all while staffing and supply chain issues persist.

Winer predicts that takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining will once again become a more prevalent part of restaurants’ business models if Omicron continues to spread across the DMV.

More restaurant closures are also likely, he says, if current COVID trends persist.

“There’s truthfully just a boatload of uncertainty,” Winer tells Axios. Overall, the restaurant owner says he’s concerned about the industry heading into 2022.

The bottom line: Unfortunately, the challenges restaurants and bars faced at the end of 2021 will follow them into at least the first few months of the new year.