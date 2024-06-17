Scenes from a pencil sharpening party

Despite substantial rain, hundreds of Minnesotans turned out for Loti Pencil's annual "sharpening" on Saturday, where the dull tip of the giant sculpture of a No. 2 pencil is made razor-sharp with the help of an equally oversized pencil sharpener.

The event was shortened due to weather, but there was still enough time for East Isles Neighborhood Association president Mike Erlandson — who had his speech delivered on a scroll via barristers — to proclaim June 15 "Lake of the Pencil Day."

