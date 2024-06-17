Jun 17, 2024 - News

Scenes from a pencil sharpening party

Three women with pencil tip hats standing in front of a statue of a giant pencil.

Sue Doran, Kay Stenson, and Ranae Schleeve made pencil hats for the event; barristers presented Erlanson's speech. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Despite substantial rain, hundreds of Minnesotans turned out for Loti Pencil's annual "sharpening" on Saturday, where the dull tip of the giant sculpture of a No. 2 pencil is made razor-sharp with the help of an equally oversized pencil sharpener.

  • The event was shortened due to weather, but there was still enough time for East Isles Neighborhood Association president Mike Erlandson — who had his speech delivered on a scroll via barristers — to proclaim June 15 "Lake of the Pencil Day."

