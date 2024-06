🚨 FBI agents raided the Savage home of a defendant in the Feeding our Future trial as questions about an alleged attempt to bribe a juror continue to swirl. (KARE11)

🍷 U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's husband, Tim Mynett, got involved in a winery project that resulted in a breach-of-contract lawsuit against him last fall. (Minnesota Reformer)

Mynett and his business partner, Will Hailer, deny the accusation and say they were struggling to build a business in the aftermath of the pandemic.

🎶 Sturgill Simpson is coming to Minnesota on Sept. 25, but the Strib's music critic wonders why the concert was booked at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, the "Twin Cities' worst concert venue." (Star Tribune)

🏳️‍⚧️ Minnetonka police are investigating an alleged assault of a transgender Hopkins High School student as a "possible hate crime." Classmates and LGBTQ+ activists rallied to support the student yesterday. (CCX Media)