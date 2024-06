"She said, "This is for Juror 52. Tell her there will be another bag for her if she votes to acquit.'"

— U.S. Assistant Attorney Joe Thompson, to the judge in the Feeding our Future trial, which went into deliberations yesterday, via Sahan Journal.

Context: Thompson was relaying an alleged incident Sunday evening in which a woman showed up at a juror's home and gave the juror's father-in-law a bag containing $120,000 cash.

The juror reported the bribe to police and was excused from the case.

Catch up quick: The seven defendants on trial are accused of fraudulently getting reimbursed $49 million of federal funds that were intended for children in need, according to the Minnesota Reformer.

The defendants are among several dozen charged in what prosecutors have called the biggest pandemic fraud case in the U.S.

The response: The judge sequestered the rest of the jury and detained the defendants, the Minnesota Reformer's Deena Winter reported from the courtroom.