Morrison resigns, setting up high-stakes Minnesota Senate special election

Sen. Kelly Morrison. Photo: Minnesota Legislature

DFL state Sen. Kelly Morrison announced Thursday that she's resigning from the Minnesota Senate to focus on her campaign for Congress.

The big picture: The vacancy will trigger a special election that puts Democrats' one-seat Senate majority in play this November.

  • All 134 seats in the DFL-led House are already on the general election ballot.

Catch up quick: Morrison is the frontrunner for the west metro congressional district left open after U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips' failed presidential bid.

  • While the Deephaven Democrat doesn't have to resign to run for Congress, stepping down ahead of a Saturday deadline will allow her seat to be filled during the higher-turnout November vote.
  • Otherwise, her win could have triggered a one-off special election later this winter.

What she's saying: In a post shared on social media, Morrison said the timing "will save taxpayers the cost of a special election and allow voters to more easily participate in choosing a new senator."

State of play: The west metro, once home to some of the state's most competitive swing districts, has trended Democratic in recent years.

  • Morrison won her district by about 12 percentage points in 2022.

Yes, but: Anything can happen in a special election.

  • And the prospect of flipping the chamber will likely attract lots of spending from outside groups.

What to expect: Likely candidates include two names already known to local voters: former DFL Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart and Kathleen Fowke, the 2022 GOP nominee against Morrison.

What else we're watching: Sen. Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury), is still facing pressure from some colleagues to give up her seat by Saturday over her ongoing felony burglary case.

  • "It's entirely one thing to lose your majority in an election. It's another thing to lose your majority by self-sabotage," DFL Sen. Heather Gustafson told reporters this week.
  • Gustafson pointed out that a later resignation by Mitchell could leave the Senate deadlocked 33-33 for part of next year's session.

The other side: The caucus is divided. Four other DFL senators issued a statement this week defending Mitchell's right to stay.

  • Mitchell, who denies she was stealing from her late father's home at the time of her arrest, has so far rejected calls to resign.
  • Her attorney did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

