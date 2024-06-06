The big picture: The vacancy will trigger a special election thatputs Democrats' one-seat Senate majority in play this November.
All 134 seats in the DFL-led House are already on the general election ballot.
Catch up quick: Morrison is the frontrunner for the west metro congressional district left open after U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips' failed presidential bid.
While the Deephaven Democrat doesn't have to resign to run for Congress, stepping down ahead of a Saturday deadline will allow her seat to be filled during the higher-turnout November vote.
Otherwise, her win could have triggered a one-off special election later this winter.
What she's saying: In a post shared on social media, Morrison said the timing "will save taxpayers the cost of a special election and allow voters to more easily participate in choosing a new senator."
State of play: The west metro, once home to some of the state's most competitive swing districts, has trended Democratic in recent years.
Morrison won her district by about 12 percentage points in 2022.
Yes, but: Anything can happen in a special election.
And the prospect of flipping the chamber will likely attract lots of spending from outside groups.