Woodbury's Alamo Drafthouse Cinema closed with no notice on Thursday, shuttering Minnesota's only outpost of the upscale movie theater chain. Why it matters: The Austin-based company is beloved by fans for its premium moviegoing experience, with amenities like recliners and a full restaurant menu with cocktails and a long list of craft beers.

What happened: The franchisee, who owns five additional locations in North Texas that also shut down, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, an Alamo Drafthouse spokesperson told Dallas-based news station WFAA.

Guest counts still haven't rebounded from the pandemic and other economic factors, with the first quarter of 2024 being "the worst performing quarter in movie-going history," according to a press release from the theater's franchise partner Two Is One, One is None.

Yes, but: This might not be the end for the Woodbury spot. The chain is working to get the location back up and running, the spokesperson said.