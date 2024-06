💰 Minnesota is once again home to 17 Fortune 500 companies thanks to Securian Financial and Fastenal jumping back onto the list after posting strong sales in 2023. (Fortune)

United Health (No. 4), Target (37), CHS (97), and Best Buy (100) also ranked among the top 100 companies for annual revenue.

🏛️ Attorneys for Ricky Cobb II's family plan to formally ask the U.S. Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the Minnesota State Patrol. (KSTP)

On Monday, prosecutors dropped charges against the state trooper who shot and killed Cobb during a traffic stop last year.

💵 Minneapolis police officers could get a 21.7% raise over the next three years under the tentative contract agreement approved by rank-and-file union members this week. (Star Tribune)

The deal still needs sign-off from the full city council to take effect.

⚠️ St. Paul will close Water Street between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard starting at 11pm tonight in anticipation of flooding from high water levels on the Mississippi River. (Full list of closures)