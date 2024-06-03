"This was one of the hardest decisions I've ever made," Moriarty said.
The other side: Defense attorney Christopher Madel disputed that these details were new, noting one of his first court filings said Londregan's defense would center on his fear for his and his partner's life.
Madel dismissed the idea that Londregan could've prevented the prosecution by sharing these details sooner: "This county attorney was hell-bent on prosecuting a cop. She could not wait for a case like this to come up."
The state troopers' union issued a statement accusing Moriarty of ignoring evidence and manipulating facts, which all amounted to "prosecutorial abuse of power."
In a statement, Moriarty's office denied that pressure from the governor affected her decision.
Zoom in: Moriarty said the case underlines the desperate need for reform: "None of this would have happened except for the environment that the troopers created."
Moriarty questioned why troopers needed to pull Cobb from the car — which state patrol trainers called "risky" given the circumstances, prosecutors said. If he drove off, Moriarty contended officers would've been able to track him down elsewhere.
But Madel dismissed the prosecution's eight recommendations for Minnesota State Patrol training, tactics, and policies: "Shove it," he said of their list. Stay in your lane."