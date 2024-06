When heartbroken Timberwolves fans are finally ready to love again, there are some other Minnesota sports teams ready to fill the void. These three are off to promising starts:

🏀 The Lynx improved to 6-2 on Sunday, powered by star forward Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds a game.

⚾️ The Twins won nine of their last 13 games and are currently in position to qualify for the playoffs. One of their best players, third baseman Royce Lewis, returned from an injury last night and hit a home run.

⚽️ Minnesota United FC has the third-best record in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, a strong debut for the Loons' young coach Eric Ramsay, who was previously an assistant for Manchester United.