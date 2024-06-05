As eager Minnesotans logged on this morning hoping to snag a new state-funded electric bike rebate, the website quickly crashed and prompted a social media firestorm. Why it matters: Whether it's Taylor Swift tickets or St. Paul swimming lessons, few things upset people more than glitches like this.

State of play: After two and a half hours of limbo, the Minnesota Department of Revenue, which is administering the rebates, announced the application process would be postponed and apologized for the inconvenience.

"We are working with our external technology vendors engaged for this program to understand and fix the technical issues on the site," the DOR said in a news release.

Catch up fast: The Legislature allocated $2 million in both the 2024 and 2025 budgets to provide instant rebates for Minnesotans to purchase e-bikes.

The discount would reduce the price by between 50% to 75% — capped at $1,500 — depending on an applicant's income.

Yes, but: $2 million only covers about 1,300 rebates if people use the full $1,500.

One of Minnesota's biggest bike dealers, Erik's, wrote that an estimated 20,000 e-bikes were sold in the state in 2023.

Between the lines: People knew competition would be fierce, and that's why so many were logged on and ready at 11am for the first-come, first-served application.

The intrigue: Social media users erupted in anger, with the most common question being: Why didn't the state opt for a lottery system to avoid a system overload?

The 2023 bill that authorized the rebates required the DOR commissioner to administer the rebates on a first-come, first-served basis.

What's next: The DOR has directed people to sign up for email updates about when the application process will start again.