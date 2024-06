Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The original Blue Door Pub space on Selby Avenue, which closed in 2021, will soon be home to a new restaurant. State of play: Local Rumor will serve New American food, beer, and cocktails, according to public documents from the neighborhood council.

Owner Scott Cochran said in April that he hopes to open early this month, though the building appeared to still be under construction in late May, Audrey confirmed.

🤔 Fool Me Once's LynLake space has already found a tenant just one month after closing.

Signs are already up for "Beckett's," a new sports bar with at least a dozen TVs, an owner told Axios at the location on Tuesday.

Expect a late June opening.

🍔 Daniel del Prado is opening an "elevated sports bar" on 50th & France, according to the Star Tribune.

Dexter's menu will include classic bar foods like burgers and chicken wings, plus upscale options and cocktails from the beverage director behind del Prado's other restaurants.

☕️ Justin Sutherland is partnering with Rondo Community Land Trust to open an homage to Golden Thyme Coffee and Café sometime this year.

The restaurant will be a breakfast and coffee shop by day and a full-service restaurant at night, per Bring Me The News.

👋 Ruam Mit Thai in downtown St. Paul has reopened at Fifth and Wabasha Streets, per the Pioneer Press.

The family-run restaurant closed ten months ago after owners learned the building would be torn down for a parking lot.

🥗 Cobble Social House owner Joe Clark just opened Fitchn, a fast-casual health food restaurant in Downtown East.

Expect salads, pita sandwiches, grain bowls, and fresh juices, Downtown Voices reports.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include more details about Beckett's from its ownership team.