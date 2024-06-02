As soon as this summer,hikers might be able to trek the first sections of Minnesota's newest long-distance trail southeast of Rochester.
The big picture: The Minnesota Driftless Hiking Trail — stitched together through more than 100 miles of stunning river valleys and steep bluffs — could become southeast Minnesota's answer to the Superior Hiking Trail, a popular backpacking route along the North Shore.
Driving the news: After years as an all-volunteer effort, Gov. Tim Walz recently approved $426,000 that could make the Driftless Hiking Trail a reality.
Organizers will use the new state money to hire a full-time person, buy equipment and fund outreach to private landowners.
What they're saying: In Minnesota's portion of the Driftless Area, "We have a lot of recreational assets in our communities — hiking, biking, trails and wildlife areas. If we start to combine them, they are more than the sum of their parts," the project's coordinator, Marty Walsh, explained to Axios.
Flashback: An avid hiker, Walsh first began noodling on the idea in late 2017 when working for Fillmore County — home to scenic Lanesboro — as an economic development consultant.
During the pandemic, he hiked along the Ice Age Trail, which zigzags through Wisconsin from St. Croix Falls to Janesville to Green Bay. It inspired him to revisit his big idea for southeast Minnesota in 2021.