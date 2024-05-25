Share on email (opens in new window)

Plunge pools are making a splash in the Twin Cities, according to Karen Filloon, a director at Southview Design. The big picture: Large hot tub-sized pools fit in Minneapolis' and St. Paul's typically tight backyards, offering just enough space to cool down over cocktails, Filloon tells Axios.

Between the lines: The national average plunge pool costs about $20,000, compared with $44,000 for a lap pool, per HomeAdvisor.

What they're saying: "Now that [clients] understand there's a more affordable option, plunge pools are being asked for, whereas a couple years ago, no one knew they existed," Filloon says.

Fire and water features also top the list.

Zoom out: Backyard food and drink stations offer a hot backyard upgrade, custom architects nationwide say.

Nearly a third of bespoke homes designed in the past year include an outdoor kitchen, according to a new survey by Residential Design magazine and John Burns Research and Consulting.

Data: Taskrabbit; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: You don't need to devote tons of your own time and money to spruce up the backyard.