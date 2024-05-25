Plunge pools are making a splash in the Twin Cities, according to Karen Filloon, a director at Southview Design.
The big picture: Large hot tub-sized pools fit in Minneapolis' and St. Paul's typically tight backyards, offering just enough space to cool down over cocktails, Filloon tells Axios.
Between the lines: The national average plunge pool costs about $20,000, compared with $44,000 for a lap pool, per HomeAdvisor.
What they're saying: "Now that [clients] understand there's a more affordable option, plunge pools are being asked for, whereas a couple years ago, no one knew they existed," Filloon says.
- Fire and water features also top the list.
Zoom out: Backyard food and drink stations offer a hot backyard upgrade, custom architects nationwide say.
- Nearly a third of bespoke homes designed in the past year include an outdoor kitchen, according to a new survey by Residential Design magazine and John Burns Research and Consulting.
Yes, but: You don't need to devote tons of your own time and money to spruce up the backyard.
- Taskrabbit backyard bookings climbed 12% through April compared to the same time period in 2023, per data from the gig marketplace.