๐Ÿ‘™It's time to get ya ass into a swimsuit! Dozens of Minneapolis wading pools and splash pads open this weekend. (Interactive map)

Limited lifeguard coverage also starts at Lake Nokomis Main Beach and Wirth Lake Beach.

๐Ÿš— Minnesota's new rideshare law gives drivers effectively the same increase they would've received under an agreement that Mayor Jacob Frey had said he reached with Uber earlier this year, according to a new labor union analysis. (Minnesota Reformer)

The Minneapolis City Council had teed up a bigger pay raise for drivers, but the Legislature's eleventh-hour agreement overrode them.

โŒ Republican legislative leaders asked Gov. Tim Walz to veto the 1,400-page "kitchen sink" bill that passed in the final hours of this year's legislative session. (Torey via X)