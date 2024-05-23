Former Gov. Jesse Ventura was a guest referee the last time SummerSlam came to Minneapolis in 1999. Photo: Craig Lassig/AFP via Getty Images

WWE passed over Minneapolis as a destination for WrestleMania, but U.S. Bank Stadium will still host one of professional wrestling's premier events. SummerSlam will be held at the home of the Vikings on Aug. 1-2, 2026, according to a WWE press release.

Why it matters: It's the first WWE premier event in the Twin Cities since Tables, Ladders and Chairs in 2019. SummerSlam was last held in Minneapolis in 1999, when former Gov. Jesse Ventura was a guest referee.

By the numbers: Last year's SummerSlam generated $8.5 million from nearly 60,000 people at the gate at Detroit's Ford Field and drew 2 million viewers on Peacock, Axios' Troy Smith writes from Cleveland, where the event will be held this year.

Both figures were records for a WWE non-WrestleMania event until the 2024 Royal Rumble eclipsed it in January.

Between the lines: Minnesota Sports & Events had budgeted $5 million in its failed bid for WrestleMania in 2025.

The state-funded sports commission declined to say how much it promised WWE for SummerSlam, though the Ohio Department of Development awarded WWE $1.6 million in tax credits ahead of this year's SummerSlam.

The bottom line: This likely means WrestleMania — which draws massive crowds to host cities — isn't coming to Minneapolis anytime soon.