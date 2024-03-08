Share on email (opens in new window)

Brock Lesnar wrestles Omos during WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Williams Blackshaw has been on a mission to bring WWE's Wrestlemania to Minneapolis next spring. The latest: Her comments this week at a hearing at the state Capitol had local wrestling fans dreaming of body slams and power bombs U.S. Bank Stadium.

"We do have a third event that we are almost ready to announce. I hope that we had been able to announce it today but we can't quite yet. But we will be sharing that news in the next few weeks. This event will provide an economic impact second to only the Super Bowl."

Between the lines: Wrestling insiders had already reported that WWE is narrowing in on Minneapolis — a hotbed for wrestling — as the 2025 host city.

Of note: Williams Blackshaw, in a text to Axios, said nothing has been confirmed on Wrestlemania.