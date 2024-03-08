Mar 8, 2024 - News
Minnesota official hints Wrestemania is coming to Minneapolis next year
Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Williams Blackshaw has been on a mission to bring WWE's Wrestlemania to Minneapolis next spring.
The latest: Her comments this week at a hearing at the state Capitol had local wrestling fans dreaming of body slams and power bombs U.S. Bank Stadium.
- "We do have a third event that we are almost ready to announce. I hope that we had been able to announce it today but we can't quite yet. But we will be sharing that news in the next few weeks. This event will provide an economic impact second to only the Super Bowl."
Between the lines: Wrestling insiders had already reported that WWE is narrowing in on Minneapolis — a hotbed for wrestling — as the 2025 host city.
Of note: Williams Blackshaw, in a text to Axios, said nothing has been confirmed on Wrestlemania.
- As to speculation about the event being another NCAA men's Final Four, she said her sports commission is not in queue for that the basketball tournament.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.