Fans enter U.S. Bank Stadium during the 2019 Final Four. Photo: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

U.S. Bank Stadium is being "heavily discussed" as the host facility for Wrestlemania in 2025, according to professional wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp.

Sapp, who has a following of 237,000 on Twitter, reported that WWE is discussing Minneapolis "as a possible and even likely location."

Why it matters: Wrestlemania is the Super Bowl of wrestling and the early April event brings massive crowds to a host city.

Between the ropes: Minneapolis has been rumored as a host city ever since the construction of the 66,000-seat U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016, but has never gotten the final thumbs up from WWE.

Yes, but: Now, the state has money to dangle. Minnesota Sports and Events received $19 million from the state Legislature this past session to help the commission lure big events.

It's using $5 million to put on Olympic gymnastics trials next summer. The commission's CEO, Wendy Williams Blackshaw, told Axios there's enough left to cover Wrestlemania.

She confirmed that while Minneapolis has made a bid for the 2025 event, she's not heard if it's a finalist or better.