Minnesota's first "cannabakery" is about to open for business, but the brownies won't give you a buzz just yet. What's happening: Chez Annalise, which begins accepting orders at its south Minneapolis location this week, is serving up baked goods each infused with 76 milligrams of CBD and 9 milligrams of CBC.

Both ingredients are derived from cannabis plants, but, unlike marijuana or THC edibles, they don't make you feel high.

What we're hearing: Owner Brandon Beck hasn't ruled out selling THC-infused pastries, but plans to wait until 2025 when government licensing and regulations for products containing marijuana are fully established, he told Axios last week.

As a reminder, only low-dose hemp-derived THC edible products are legal to sell in the state right now.

What to expect: Scones, cookies, muffins and shortbreads, sold in half or full orders ($25 or $40). There's also a double-infused option with 152mg CBD for an extra $5 per order.

After a stint doing delivery, the bakery will only be open for pick-up orders. But Beck is looking into adding on-site dining in the future.

💭 Audrey's thought bubble: I did feel the relaxing effects of the CBD, and infused or not (I tried both), the scones and cookies were seriously delicious.

Plus: Unlike the majority of infused products I've consumed in the name of journalism, the pastries didn't have a cannabis-like taste or smell.

In other restaurant news...

🍻 Tavern on Grand is shutting down June 2, but a new restaurant is already slotted to take its place. Russell's Bar and Grill will open in the space this fall, though the owner is staying quiet on the concept and menu, according to the Pioneer Press.

🍦 The South Minneapolis ice cream desert is no more! After local kids lobbied for a scoop shop in the Kingfield neighborhood, Sebastian Joe's will open a new location called Sebastian Joe's Kingfield Social, Southwest Voices reports.

🍗 The Warehouse District is getting a late-night chicken shop. Wisconsin-based fast-casual chain Mad Chicken will debut its first Minnesota location in the former American Army Navy Surplus Store, per Downtown Voices.

What we're watching: Several of its other locations are open until 3am.

👩‍🍳 The chef behind Minneapolis Cider Company's crepes is starting a restaurant of her own in Edina. Oh Crêpe! will open in the former original Caribou Coffee space on France Avenue soon, per Bring Me The News.

🌊 Lakeville Brewing just debuted its seasonal restaurant LBC On the Lake in the newly reopened Antlers Community Park.