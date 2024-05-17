House Speaker Melissa Hortman says Senate Democrats have agreed to the House's version after months of intra-DFL debate. Senate Leader Erin Murphy declined answer questions on the topic.
2. The clock: Lawmakers haveuntil 11:59pm on Sunday to finalize — and vote on — more than 20 outstanding bills leaders want to pass. Some may need GOP votes.
Threat level: "Everything is at risk," House GOP Leader Lisa Demuth said of bills that need their support. While they don't have the votes to block most of the pending legislation, they can try to run out the clock via long debates on the ERA and other issues.
Yes, but: Hortman countered she has the tools under House rules to get Democrats' entire agenda done by deadline.
State of play: Republicans accused Democrats of refusing to budge on their offers, while Democrats have said minority Republicans' demands, which include shelving the ERA and revising a gun bill, are unreasonable.
Between the lines: The passage of a $2.6 billion bonding bill last year may have lessened the pressure — and political will — to get another one done this year. Hortman said she'd rather pass an ERA if Republicans hold firm.
4. Rideshare: State lawmakers are still working toward a deal that will give drivers a raise and getUber and Lyft to drop their threats to leave July 1 over Minneapolis' new rules.
Friction point: Where to set minimum pay rates. A recent "compromise" touted by a group of DFL legislators and Minneapolis Council members failed to secure support of the companies or Gov. Tim Walz.
House Majority Leader Jamie Long said Thursday that he remains hopeful they can get it done.
5. What's left behind: Legal sports betting is among the bills that could fall short due to lack of time and votes.
Hortman said while there have been good conversations, whether it passes "hinges on Republican support."
Demuth said the caucus won't offer any aye votes unless Democrats let them debate and play ball on other demands.
What to watch: Hortman said the House will take action to ban a casino-style game recently approved by the Minnesota Racing Commission, whether or not the full sports betting package makes it through.