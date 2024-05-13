2 hours ago - Things to Do

Boat noodles at St. Paul's Mandalay Kitchen hit the spot

A large bowl of soup with a dark brown broth, pork belly, mint leaves, sprouts, various herbs and rice noodles.

Kuay teow reua — or boat noodles — at St. Paul's Mandalay Kitchen. Photo: Kyle Stokes/Axios

There's nothing much better than slurping down a rich bowl of noodle soup — and after a morning of reporting at the Capitol, St. Paul's Mandalay Kitchen hit the spot.

The latest: The restaurant has been serving Karen, Thai, and Burmese food at 383 University Ave. West in Frogtown for about six months now.

Dig in: I tried the kuay teow reua, or boat noodles ($14.95), featuring flavorful meatballs, beef slices, and greens in a savory and slightly tangy beef broth.

  • The highlight: The thick slices of pork with the crackling, fried rind piled onto the soup.
  • Get the extra beef slices, too.

If you go: I've tried Mandalay's chapli-patty Juicy Lucy, too — a decent burger, but it's the noodles that'll have me coming back.

