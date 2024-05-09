Where to treat your mom in the Twin Cities this Mother's Day

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mother's Day is this Sunday. We're taking the guesswork out of picking a place to celebrate with some tailored picks for treating mom or mom-like figure in your life.

If she...

Goes gluten-free: Treats from Sift or Atuava Bakery.

Loves a good BEC: A bodega-style bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from Egg on a Roll. We also love the egg-and-sausage on fresh-baked focaccia from Marty's.

Digs doughnuts: SoYen Desserts' popular filled brioche doughnuts are available by the half-dozen, or swing by Mel-O-Glaze for a classic glazed.

Wishes Minnesota made better bagels: Saint Paul Bagelry or Asa's Bakery.

Raises a flute to boozy brunch: Hope Breakfast Bar's mimosa boards come with a full bottle of Champagne, or try Buttered Tin's mimosa flights with unique flavors like lavender lemon.

Never turns down a croissant: Head to one of Café Cerés' four locations early — they can sell out fast. Marc Heu Patisserie's French pastries are also a crowd favorite.

Fancies a luxe buffet: Mara's $65-a-head Sunday brunch.

Shops local: Take a spin around one of the just-opened outdoor farmers markets. St. Paul's usually serves doughnuts and bagel sandwiches. Mill City has plenty of pastries and breakfast pizza courtesy of Northern Fires.