Where to treat your mom in the Twin Cities this Mother's Day

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios
Mother's Day is this Sunday.
We're taking the guesswork out of picking a place to celebrate with some tailored picks for treating mom or mom-like figure in your life. If she... Goes gluten-free: Treats from Sift or Atuava Bakery. Loves a good BEC: A bodega-style bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from Egg on a Roll. We also love the egg-and-sausage on fresh-baked focaccia from Marty's. Digs doughnuts: SoYen Desserts' popular filled brioche doughnuts are available by the half-dozen, or swing by Mel-O-Glaze for a classic glazed. Wishes Minnesota made better bagels: Saint Paul Bagelry or Asa's Bakery. Raises a flute to boozy brunch: Hope Breakfast Bar's mimosa boards come with a full bottle of Champagne, or try Buttered Tin's mimosa flights with unique flavors like lavender lemon. Never turns down a croissant: Head to one of Café Cerés' four locations early — they can sell out fast. Marc Heu Patisserie's French pastries are also a crowd favorite. Fancies a luxe buffet: Mara's $65-a-head Sunday brunch. Shops local: Take a spin around one of the just-opened outdoor farmers markets. St. Paul's usually serves doughnuts and bagel sandwiches. Mill City has plenty of pastries and breakfast pizza courtesy of Northern Fires. Bonus: You can buy her fresh flowers while you're there!