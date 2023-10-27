My quest for the perfect Twin Cities breakfast sandwich recently took me to northeast Minneapolis.

What I ate: The "classic" egg and cheese with sausage from Marty's Deli ($13). I also split an order of the vegan hash browns ($5) with my companions.

My thought bubble: YUM. The combo of pillowy eggs, salty meat and garlic aioli, stuffed between Marty's signature focaccia, was heavenly. It's also huge — I could only finish half!

The crispy hash browns were super salty and a bit dense. I wish we had ordered a side of the aioli as a dip.

Of note: Breakfast is available until 11am on weekdays and noon on weekends, but diners can also order off the regular sandwich menu in the mornings.

Axios Twin Cities reporter Audrey Kennedy and a visiting colleague did just that, each getting a "Gigi" turkey sandwich with provolone and giardiniera for their early morning meal.

Go Deeper: Where to find a bodega-style egg-and-cheese in the Twin Cities