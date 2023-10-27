4 hours ago - Things to Do

Minneapolis' Marty's Deli wows with its breakfast sandwich

Egg cheese and sausage sandwich on foccacia and a turkey and peppers and lettuce and cheese sandwich on foccacia

The egg sandwich and the "Gigi" Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios Twin Cities

My quest for the perfect Twin Cities breakfast sandwich recently took me to northeast Minneapolis.

What I ate: The "classic" egg and cheese with sausage from Marty's Deli ($13). I also split an order of the vegan hash browns ($5) with my companions.

My thought bubble: YUM. The combo of pillowy eggs, salty meat and garlic aioli, stuffed between Marty's signature focaccia, was heavenly. It's also huge — I could only finish half!

  • The crispy hash browns were super salty and a bit dense. I wish we had ordered a side of the aioli as a dip.

Of note: Breakfast is available until 11am on weekdays and noon on weekends, but diners can also order off the regular sandwich menu in the mornings.

  • Axios Twin Cities reporter Audrey Kennedy and a visiting colleague did just that, each getting a "Gigi" turkey sandwich with provolone and giardiniera for their early morning meal.

Go Deeper: Where to find a bodega-style egg-and-cheese in the Twin Cities

