Minneapolis' Marty's Deli wows with its breakfast sandwich
My quest for the perfect Twin Cities breakfast sandwich recently took me to northeast Minneapolis.
What I ate: The "classic" egg and cheese with sausage from Marty's Deli ($13). I also split an order of the vegan hash browns ($5) with my companions.
My thought bubble: YUM. The combo of pillowy eggs, salty meat and garlic aioli, stuffed between Marty's signature focaccia, was heavenly. It's also huge — I could only finish half!
- The crispy hash browns were super salty and a bit dense. I wish we had ordered a side of the aioli as a dip.
Of note: Breakfast is available until 11am on weekdays and noon on weekends, but diners can also order off the regular sandwich menu in the mornings.
- Axios Twin Cities reporter Audrey Kennedy and a visiting colleague did just that, each getting a "Gigi" turkey sandwich with provolone and giardiniera for their early morning meal.
