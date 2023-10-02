Where to find a bodega-style egg-and-cheese in the Twin Cities
I've long been on the hunt for a bodega-style breakfast sandwich in the Twin Cities that rivals the heaven-sent egg-meat-and-cheese combos I ate regularly while living in New York City.
- I recently stumbled across one that comes pretty darn close.
Driving my appetite: Egg On a Roll, a new, and aptly named, North Loop counter-service shop located inside the 5th Avenue Market convenience store.
What I ordered: "The Classic," featuring fluffy scrambled eggs, cheddar, diced ham, and the store's "signature sauce" on a buttery toasted brioche, for $6.99.
- The made-to-order sandwich was melt-in-your-mouth good. The sauce had a bit of a kick, which contrasted well with the rich flavors.
Of note: For those who like their breakfast a little bit fancy, the menu features specials with ingredients such as chèvre and garam masala spread.
- You can also build your own sandwich from a list of dozens of toppings and spreads.
What we're hearing: I'm not the only one who's discovered this gem, which opened in mid-June. The two guys behind the grill told me they made 200-plus sandwiches on a recent Saturday.
Pro tip: You can skip the wait by ordering ahead online.
Details: Egg On a Roll is open Monday through Saturday, from 7:30am to 3:30pm, at 201 N 5th Ave. in Minneapolis.
