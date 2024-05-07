Sun Country's finally getting a smartphone app
Sun Country will finally role out a smartphone app sometime this month, according to Thrifty Traveler.
Why it matters: The Minneapolis-based airline admitted it was the only in the U.S. without an app.
- It used to have one, before canning it in 2017.
What they're saying: CEO Jude Bricker told analysts that Delta's rebuilding of its service at MSP Airport post-COVID is creating more competition.
- The good news for travelers: That means lower fares, according to Thrifty Traveler.
Yes, but: The airline might slash its fall schedule by a third, Bricker said.
- That could mean cancelled flights between Labor Day and Thanksgiving.
