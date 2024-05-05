If you're new to Minnesota, here are a few good ways to get to know the people, spirit and landscape of the state:
Getting to know us
🎡 Minnesota State Fair: It's the melting pot of the state. Deep-fried foods make all the headlines, but there's no better place to quickly get a taste of Minnesota's people, music, history and culture. Aug. 22-Sept. 2
🚲 See the cities by bike: Consistently rated a top U.S. city for biking, Minneapolis is easy to take in on two wheels. The Grand Rounds system includes trails that hug the Chain of Lakes, Minnehaha Creek, Mississippi River and Theodore Wirth Park.
Also, consider some great rides elsewhere in the metro, including a trip from St. Paul to Stillwater on the Gateway Trail.
🚤 A weekend at a lakeside cabin: Unlike many parts of the country, you don't need rich friends to score a weekend at a lake home — you just need friends.
Plenty of middle-class people have modest lake cabins that have been passed down through generations. In just a couple hours' drive, you can be sitting on a pontoon, fishing, swimming or tipping them back around a bonfire.
🍀 St. Patrick's Day in St. Paul: The parade is just a bunch of Irish people walking down the street, but the bar hopping along West Seventh Street is legendary. Be sure to make it far enough south to hit the real dives.
🏒 State hockey tournament: The high school championships at Xcel Energy Center is the hockey equivalent to Texas football and a time when the whole state joins forces to cheer against Edina. Mid-March.
🛳 Ride a riverboat: The Padelford Riverboats run daily sightseeing trips out of St. Paul's Harriet Island all summer. It's a relaxing way to take in the natural beauty of the metro and learn about the history of the Mississippi River.
A Minnesota bucket list
There are a million things to go in the state, but here's a good starting checklist.
🎸 First Avenue: The city's most iconic music venue, thanks in part to Prince. But it's not just a landmark; it's also a great place to see a show.
Also consider The Armory, Palace Theatre and more.
🎨 Walker Art Center ishome to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. It features rotating exhibits by acclaimed artists from around the nation and world, a permanent collection, art-house film screenings and more.
Other options: Minneapolis Institute of Art, the Science Museum and several others.
🛍 Mall of America: Love it or hate it, it's the state's biggest tourist draw. The largest indoor mall in the U.S. already has a theme park and soon will have a massive water park, pending financing.
🎙Paisley Park: Prince's home and studio in Chanhassen is open for tours.