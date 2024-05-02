Minneapolis teachers win raises, but budget deficit still looms

The latest: After announcing the tentative agreement last week, the union released full details on Tuesday.
Zoom in: The new deal also makes teachers eligible for a raise every two years instead of every three.
Because the change would bump teachers into higher salary brackets, this is equivalent to another 1% raise, MFT president Greta Callahan told Axios.
"We're helping [teachers] accelerate through the pay scale much faster," Callahan said, "which is closer to what other districts are doing and also keeps us more competitive."
The new deal will also shorten the school year by three days and cut two teacher training days from the calendar, something teachers had asked for.
By the numbers: MPS spokesperson Mary Alice Rosko told Axios the tentative agreement with the teachers "would not require MPS to increase the current projected $110 million-dollar budget gap."
MPS superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams said negotiators did not exceed the amount of money the school board had set aside for the contract.
Yes, but: The district still has other labor agreements to settle, including with the classroom aides who yesterday filed a strike notice. The earliest they could walk out is May 14.
"Those agreements could increase the budget gap," Rosko said.
Friction point: MPS is already shaving $47 million from next year's budget and leaning on rainy day funds to stave off deeper cuts.
Threat level: Sara Spafford Freeman, a parent who watches district finances closely, told Axios she worries MPS' spending on the labor deals could force "another round of significant budget reductions for schools."