Minneapolis teachers win raises, but budget deficit still looms

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

From left: Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams (yellow dress), teacher union president Greta Callahan, and school board president Collin Beachy at a press conference last week. Photo: Kyle Stokes/Axios

A new contract has put Minneapolis Public Schools' teachers in line for 4% raises this year and 5% next year. The big picture: MPS faces a $110 million shortfall that has already forced drastic cuts in next year's budget, with the real possibility of school closures looming in the near future.

Why it matters: The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers hopes the deal marks a turning point for the district.

The union has pushed MPS to spend more to keep teachers from fleeing to districts that pay better.

MFT argues this is the key to stabilizing the district and reversing a years-long enrollment decline.

The latest: After announcing the tentative agreement last week, the union released full details on Tuesday.

Data: Minneapolis Public Schools & Minneapolis Federation of Teachers. Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom in: The new deal also makes teachers eligible for a raise every two years instead of every three.

Because the change would bump teachers into higher salary brackets, this is equivalent to another 1% raise, MFT president Greta Callahan told Axios.

"We're helping [teachers] accelerate through the pay scale much faster," Callahan said, "which is closer to what other districts are doing and also keeps us more competitive."

The new deal will also shorten the school year by three days and cut two teacher training days from the calendar, something teachers had asked for.

By the numbers: MPS spokesperson Mary Alice Rosko told Axios the tentative agreement with the teachers "would not require MPS to increase the current projected $110 million-dollar budget gap."

MPS superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams said negotiators did not exceed the amount of money the school board had set aside for the contract.

Yes, but: The district still has other labor agreements to settle, including with the classroom aides who yesterday filed a strike notice. The earliest they could walk out is May 14.

"Those agreements could increase the budget gap," Rosko said.

Friction point: MPS is already shaving $47 million from next year's budget and leaning on rainy day funds to stave off deeper cuts.

Threat level: Sara Spafford Freeman, a parent who watches district finances closely, told Axios she worries MPS' spending on the labor deals could force "another round of significant budget reductions for schools."

Freeman notes other districts are facing similar budget crunches.

Many advocates say that despite recent increases in funding, Minnesota's school funding formula hasn't kept up with inflation.

Behind the scenes: The union hopes the agreement signals a thaw in a chilly relationship with previous district management.

"The forces in power are moving differently. It's a new era," MFT vice president Marcia Howard told reporters last week.

What's next: Union membership will vote on the deal next week, and the MPS board could ratify it later this month.