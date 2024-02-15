Teachers in St. Paul Public Schools will vote on Thursday whether to authorize a possible strike — which would be their second in four years.

Why it matters: St. Paul exemplifies the turbulent moment many Minnesota schools are facing, even after state lawmakers approved a "life-changing" increase in education funding last year.

Many districts say they're still struggling to make ends meet as $1.3 billion in federal pandemic relief funding expires, and other costs, like health insurance premiums, soar.

By the numbers: That's all added up to one of the most difficult years on record to negotiate a teacher union contract, according to data from Education Minnesota.

As of Feb. 13, teachers in 128 districts — nearly 40% of the state — had yet to reach agreements, "the slowest pace of settlements … in 20 years," the union said.

What they're saying: "I don't know where we're going to settle [with our union]," one superintendent recently told Scott Croonquist of the Association of Metro School Districts. "But I can tell you two things will be true: We'll settle for less than our employees deserve, and it'll be more than we can afford."

Zoom in: The Saint Paul Federation of Educators wants salary increases and for the district to cover 80% of employees' health insurance premiums. The union's president Leah VanDassor told Axios those are the biggest sticking points.

The union wants a $7,500 raise for every teacher in the contract's first year and a 7.5% pay bump in year two. St. Paul Public Schools has offered a 2% or 3% increase in year one, and 1.75% the year after.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis contract talks have also been "very contentious at the bargaining table," said local union leader Greta Callahan, who's still awaiting a counteroffer on her members' main issue: salaries.

Of note: School district leaders in both St. Paul and Minneapolis declined interview requests.

Zoom out: Minnesota increased K-12 funding by $2.2 billion last year, but much of the new money also came with fresh mandates attached, and some of it backfills programs that have been underfunded for years, like special education.

"The perception of that funding increase and the reality of that funding increase are not really aligned," Croonquist said.

Yes, but: Union leaders often view school districts' deficit forecasts as a negotiating tactic. Education Minnesota president Denise Specht said a lot of districts still "have very healthy fund balances, and they continue to bank money."

Specht also said many locals believe district administrators are "over-exaggerating" the costs attached to the mandates, such as covering unemployment insurance for certain support staff.

What's next: If St. Paul members vote to approve a strike, the union's executive board would be free to choose any date for a work stoppage — so long as they first give 10 days' notice.