Restaurant roundup: Why Italian Eatery is closing, Starling debuts in Edina, goodbye Fool Me Once

,Italian Eatery's owners decided to shut down the popular South Minneapolis spot this spring so that they could "go out on top," co-owner Eric Carrara told the Star Tribune this week.
The big picture: He hinted the evolving restaurant industry was also a factor. "We didn't want to have to change what we do to balance with that," Carrara said.
- The restaurant hasn't announced an official last day, but it will likely be in late May or June, he added.
In other restaurant industry news...
🪐 After less than a year in business, space cowboy-themed bar Fool Me Once in Lyn-Lake suddenly shut down this week.
- Owners have not formally announced the closure, but a GoFundMe started by the bar's former general manager said all staff were laid off with no notice.
🦆 Black Duck Spirits & Hearth, an "eclectic neighborhood restaurant" owned by the chef behind food truck Fare Game, will open in July in Northeast Minneapolis, per its social media.
⭐️ Starling, a new Edina restaurant from the team behind Butcher & The Boar and Parlour, is opening May 1 for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, per a release.
👋 Owamni is opening seasonal pop-up Wakpa Bar outside the restaurant on May 1 to replace the Tatanka food truck, according to a news release.
- Expect pre-colonial foods like bean dip with smoked fish, smoked turkey legs, bison birria tacos, crickets, and more.
👀 Lindsay Pohlad plans to open a new restaurant next to her existing spot The Grocer's Table in downtown Wayzata, Mpls/St. Paul Magazine reports.
- Eloise will be the "darker, intimate, moodier version of The Grocer's Table" and likely open in early fall, she said.