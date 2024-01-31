21 mins ago - Food and Drink

Starling to bring "cross-continental" flavors to Edina

A rendering showing booths and tables with lots of plants and wood beam ceilings

The decor will feature lots of plants. Rendering courtesy of Jester Concepts

The restaurant group behind Parlour and Butcher & The Boar is opening Starling, a "neighborhood eatery," this spring in Edina.

Why it matters: Starling marks Jester Concepts' first project in the Twin Cities suburbs.

Details: The 81-seat, 3,700-square-foot restaurant will be located on the ground floor of a new apartment building under development at the site of the former Perkins across from city hall.

What to expect: A "lighter, brighter" feel than the group's existing spaces, serving a "cross-continental menu of dishes influenced by the Americas, Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia," per a Wednesday announcement.

Zoom in: The menu will include shareable small plates like curry cauliflower and sticky wings, "globally inspired" butter chicken and glazed pork belly tacos, and larger mains, such as a yakisoba and green curry walleye.

  • The cocktail offerings will also lean into flavors from Southeast Asia, Central America, and North Africa.
A rendering of a bar with like wood and stools and plants
The restaurant group says it's going for a light, bright feel. Rendering via Jester Concepts
