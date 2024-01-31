Starling to bring "cross-continental" flavors to Edina

Share on email (opens in new window)

The decor will feature lots of plants. Rendering courtesy of Jester Concepts

The restaurant group behind Parlour and Butcher & The Boar is opening Starling, a "neighborhood eatery," this spring in Edina.

Why it matters: Starling marks Jester Concepts' first project in the Twin Cities suburbs.

Details: The 81-seat, 3,700-square-foot restaurant will be located on the ground floor of a new apartment building under development at the site of the former Perkins across from city hall.

What to expect: A "lighter, brighter" feel than the group's existing spaces, serving a "cross-continental menu of dishes influenced by the Americas, Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia," per a Wednesday announcement.

Zoom in: The menu will include shareable small plates like curry cauliflower and sticky wings, "globally inspired" butter chicken and glazed pork belly tacos, and larger mains, such as a yakisoba and green curry walleye.

The cocktail offerings will also lean into flavors from Southeast Asia, Central America, and North Africa.