Starling to bring "cross-continental" flavors to Edina
The restaurant group behind Parlour and Butcher & The Boar is opening Starling, a "neighborhood eatery," this spring in Edina.
Why it matters: Starling marks Jester Concepts' first project in the Twin Cities suburbs.
Details: The 81-seat, 3,700-square-foot restaurant will be located on the ground floor of a new apartment building under development at the site of the former Perkins across from city hall.
What to expect: A "lighter, brighter" feel than the group's existing spaces, serving a "cross-continental menu of dishes influenced by the Americas, Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia," per a Wednesday announcement.
Zoom in: The menu will include shareable small plates like curry cauliflower and sticky wings, "globally inspired" butter chicken and glazed pork belly tacos, and larger mains, such as a yakisoba and green curry walleye.
- The cocktail offerings will also lean into flavors from Southeast Asia, Central America, and North Africa.
