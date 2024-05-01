Why it matters: The expanded pilot program returns for a second year on Wednesday and is the first state-sanctioned effort to bring Bourbon Street's sip-and-stroll vibe to Minnesota.
What's new: Residents and visitors to the north metro suburb will be able to drink alcoholic beverages outdoors in a designated section of the city's downtown and riverfront park district for five months this year, instead of the one allowed in 2023.
What they're saying: Boosters say the concept is attracting more patrons for the city's businesses.
"I think it's just going to be one big summer party, but in a very mature adult way, where we can all grab drinks from our favorite spots and hang out together," Ambi Wine Bar & Desserts co-owner Jess Pratt said.