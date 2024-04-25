▶️ Streaming guide

Here's what's new on Hulu, Paramount+, Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and PBS.

What we're watching: New documentaries about hip-hop and country music and a new series in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe.

"Hip-Hop and the White House" — Available now on Hulu

State of play: Rappers including Jeezy, YG, Roxanne Shante and Waka Flocka Flame appear in this documentary about the 50-year relationship between hip-hop and presidents from Reagan to Biden.

What they're saying: "The film shows the evolution of hip-hop from yelling outside the gate of the White House and nobody's listening to now everybody's listening, even the president or the people who are running for president," director Jesse Washington told Axios.

"Knuckles" — Available tomorrow on Paramount+

Driving the news: With over 10 million views on YouTube, the trailer for this new series about Sonic the Hedgehog's rival turned ally broke Paramount+ records upon release.

My thought bubble: This buddy-cop-style series leans on the sillier side, which works if you're trying to introduce your kids to the "Sonic" franchise.

"Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville's Renaissance" — Available tomorrow on Max

The intrigue: This new doc examines how Black musicians in Nashville have laid the foundation for high-profile artists like Lil Nas X and Beyoncé in the country music scene.

"Talking Sabor" on Hulu

In this new reality series, Aarón Sánchez of "Master Chef" travels to Hispanic-owned restaurants in New York, Miami, Houston and LA. Available now

What they're saying: "We want to be able to celebrate these wonderful restaurant owners, chefs and families and make sure that their future is bright and they get the proper recognition and spotlight they deserve," Sánchez told Axios.

"Them" season 2 on Prime Video

This installment of the horror series will take place in Compton circa 1991 and center around a homicide detective who investigates the grisly murder of a foster mother. Available now

