Spring cleaning fever hits the Twin Cities early

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The big picture: There can also be a psychological perk to clearing clutter, says Lauren Greenwood, founder of home organization brand YouCopia.

"It's a place that's within your control, in a world that sometimes feels out of control," she tells Axios.

Yes, but: If you find yourself struggling to get started, Greenwood recommends taking a vacation day to tackle nagging projects.

Happiness researcher Gretchen Rubin calls it a "loose ends day." You'll feel much better after you purge your closet or collect those empty Amazon boxes.

What they're saying: "Might, could, maybe and someday" are the swear words of organizing, Klug says.

They're typically uttered when people are justifying or rationalizing keeping things they know they don't need, Klug tells us.

Here are some of Klug's spring cleaning tricks.

📦 First, sweep the home for cardboard. "Yes — even if it's 'a good box' — just recycle it!"

👀 Take a second sweep for items "you know instantly you're ready to donate." (Something you haven't used in years is a safe bet.)

Toss it in a bag and drive to the donation or recycling spot that day.

😌 Let go of guilt. People often hold onto items because they feel guilty about the money they spent, but that dough isn't coming back.

What's next: 2024 is all about concealing the chaos, Greenwood says.