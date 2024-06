When meteorological winter ends on Thursday, it will go down as the warmest on record in the Twin Cities. By the numbers: With an average temperature of 29.8 degrees between Dec. 1 and Feb. 25, this winter will edge out 1877-78, which was dubbed "the year without a winter."

Why it matters: Lovers of a four-season climate will get only three this time.

Catch up fast: The Twin Cities broke six daily records for high temperatures over the past three months, according to FOX9's Cody Matz.

Aside from a cold spell in mid-January and a surprise 7-inch snowfall on Valentine's Day, Old Man Winter has avoided the Twin Cities.

State of play: February's temperatures are running 13.5° above normal, which is on par with a typical March in Minnesota, National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein told Axios.

What we're watching: Winds from the northwest will blow in much colder air Tuesday night, and perhaps an inch or two of snow, Hasenstein added.

But then warmer air will return, with 50s and 60s in the forecast for the weekend (including a high of 67 on Sunday).

Threat level: Don't put your shovels away just yet. Hasenstein said there are signs that the El Niño pattern that brought us warm air for months is weakening.