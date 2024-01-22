Minnesota's wimpy winter of 2023 resumes

Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Don't let last week's cold snap fool you: It's been a wimpy winter in Minnesota.

The latest: Monday's warmup is the beginning of what's expected to be a long stretch of above-average temperatures that pushes into February.

With just a touch of snow on the ground in the metro, there are no major storms in the seven-day forecast.

Why it matters: It's increasingly looking like this winter is going to be a bust for people who like ice and snow. It's also part of a larger change in Minnesota's climate as temperatures, especially in winter, get warmer.

State of play: Most of Minnesota ran about 3°F above normal in 2023, the third-warmest year on record for the state.

December was the warmest on record for Minnesota.

If the current forecast holds, January will also finish above average because, as meteorologist Sven Sundgaard wrote, this cold snap was mild compared to typical January cold spells.

Zoom out: It's not just Minnesota. Last year was by far the hottest on record globally, a new report by NOAA, NASA, and the independent climate tracking group Berkeley Earth found.

But climate scientists don't yet have an explanation for why, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.

What's happening: While the recent cold temperatures froze lakes for pond hockey and ice fishing, plenty of winter recreation has stalled or fallen behind schedule due to a lack of snow.

Lake Mille Lacs ice anglers, resort owners, and tour operators are wondering if the DNR should extend walleye season beyond Feb. 28 since only recently has the ice become thick enough for houses.

The bottom line: Even if it does snow, keeping it on the ground will soon be a problem as a rising sun angle will make snow and ice melt much faster by late February.